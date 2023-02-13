Padres’ Yu Darvish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus

Feb 13, 2023
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
SAN DIEGO – Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new six-year, $108 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

The agreement, announced Thursday, replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season.

Darvish gets a $6 million signing bonus, of which $2 million is payable within 30 days’ of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $2 million this June 1 and $2 million this Sept 1.

He gets salaries of $24 million this year, $15 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028.

Darvish’s 2028 salary would increase by $1 million for each Cy Young Award he wins from 2023-27.

Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

Darvish heads a rotation that also includes hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. The Padres signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal in December, even though Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will move to the outfield, probably in right.

There could be more big spending ahead for the Padres, seeking their first World Series championship. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his $300 million, 10-year deal after this season, and the Padres would like to have him finish his career in San Diego. Machado finished second in last year’s NL MVP vote.

Reports: Michael Wacha, Padres in agreement on contract

Feb 14, 2023
James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Right-hander Michael Wacha agreed in principle to a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized and pending Wacha passing a physical. The contract was believed to be for multiple years, similar to what the Padres gave right-hander Nick Martinez last year, and both people described it as “complicated.”

The 31-year-old Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. The Padres will be his fifth team. He spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was selected MVP of the 2013 NL Championship Series as a rookie. He also pitched for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Padres had been looking to add a starter and appear to be leaning toward starting the season with a six-man rotation. Wacha will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Martinez and Seth Lugo.