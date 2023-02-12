Athletics acquire Bleday from Marlins in trade for Puk

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami, sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins.
The 25-year-old Bleday made his major league debut last year, hitting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games. He made 27 starts in center field.
Picked fourth overall in the 2019 draft, Bleday hit .228 with 20 homers and 52 RBIs in 85 games for Triple-A Jacksonville last year.
The 27-year-old Puk went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 62 relief outings last season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a shoulder operation two years later, costing him two seasons – one being the virus-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.
The A’s drafted the 6-foot-7 in the first round in 2016 and he’s spent time as both a starter and reliever.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million.
Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned $1.15 million.
Arbitrators Jasbir Parmar, Margaret Brogan and Stephen Raymond made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1.175 million) and outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million). Those decisions are being held for cases involving other players to be argued or settled next week.
Players and teams have split six decisions.
All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta, outfielder Kyle Tucker was beat by Houston and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle.
Pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.
A decision also is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
Ten players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.