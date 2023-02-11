Jason Adams beats Rays in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million.
Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned $1.15 million.
Arbitrators Jasbir Parmar, Margaret Brogan and Stephen Raymond made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1.175 million) and outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million). Those decisions are being held for cases involving other players to be argued or settled next week.
Players and teams have split six decisions.
All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta, outfielder Kyle Tucker was beat by Houston and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle.
Pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.
A decision also is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
Ten players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.
HOUSTON — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed to a five-year, $64 million contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.
Javier gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $3 million this season, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in each of the following two years.
His salaries in the final two years can increase based on Cy Young Award voting, by up to $6 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027. He would get a $2 million boost for each first-place finish, $1 million for second and $500,000 for third through fifth,
Javier has the right to block trades to 10 teams without his approval in 2026 and 2027.
A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 25 starts and five relief appearances last year, striking out 198 and walking 52 in 148 2/3 innings. He set career bests for wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings.
Javier won both his postseason starts, pitching 11 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees and Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia.
He started a pair of no-hitters, pitching seven innings at the Yankees on June 25 and six innings in the game at the Phillies – just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Javier had asked for $3.5 million in arbitration and had been offered $3 million. He made $749,100 last year.