Yu Darvish gets $90 million from Padres to stay through 2028

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:45 AM EST
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
SAN DIEGO – Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.

The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.

The Padres planned a news conference with Darvish and general manager A.J. Preller on Friday.

Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

The deal is the latest by the free-spending Padres. Darvish heads a rotation that also includes hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. They signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal in December, even though Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will move to the outfield, probably in right.

There could be more big spending ahead for the Padres, who are still seeking their first World Series championship. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his $300 million, 10-year deal after the 2023 season, and the Padres would like to have him finish his career in San Diego. Machado finished second in balloting for NL MVP last year.

Cristian Javier, Astros agree to $64M, 5-year contract

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 7:46 PM EST
astros javier
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON ⁠— Pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $64 million, five-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

Javier gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $3 million this season, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in each of the following two years.

His salaries in the final two years can increase based on Cy Young Award voting, by up to $6 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027. He would get a $2 million boost for each first-place finish, $1 million for second and $500,000 for third through fifth,

Javier has the right to block trades to 10 teams without his approval in 2026 and 2027.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 25 starts and five relief appearances last year, striking out 198 and walking 52 in 148 2/3 innings. He set career bests for wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings.

Javier won both his postseason starts, pitching 11 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees and Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia.

He started a pair of no-hitters, pitching seven innings at the Yankees on June 25 and six innings in the game at the Phillies – just the second no-hitter in World Series history.

Javier had asked for $3.5 million in arbitration and had been offered $3 million. He made $749,100 last year.