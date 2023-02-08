Kyle Tucker, Astros go to salary arbitration with $2.5M gap

Associated Press
Feb 8, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker went to salary arbitration with the World Series champion Houston Astros on Wednesday, asking for $7.5 million rather than the team’s $5 million offer.

The $2.5 million gap matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams last month. The case was heard by John Stout, Fredric Horowitz and Jules Bloch, who are holding their decision until after additional cases.

Tucker, 26, hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year after batting .294 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs in 2021. He had a $764,200 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier remains scheduled for a hearing. Also eligible for the first time, Javier has asked for a raise from $749,100 to $3.5 million and has been offered $3 million.

Players and teams have split four decisions thus far. All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle, while pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat the Marlins.

Decisions also are pending for Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson, and for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

Also Wednesday, utilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a hearing.

Sixteen additional players are eligible for arbitration and hearings are scheduled through Feb. 17.

Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd

Associated Press
Feb 8, 2023
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd.

The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap.

Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.

The 6-foot-5 Benson spent 28 games with the Guardians last season, batting .182 with three RBIs in 28 games. The 24-year-old struggled at the plate, striking out 19 times in just 55 at-bats.

Benson was once considered one of Cleveland’s top outfield prospects, but has since been surpassed by Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez and Will Brennan.