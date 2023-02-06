Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.

If he pitches 135 innings, he would earn at least $13 million.

Greinke has $7.5 million in performance bonuses for innings. He would get $450,000 for 90 innings and each additional five innings through 135. He would get $300,000 for 140 innings and each additional five innings through 185.

The 39-year-old right-hander gets a full no-trade provision. He would get $100,000 for winning another Cy Young Award or winning an MVP award and he would get $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting for either honor.

He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, a Gold Glove award or All-Star Game election or selection.

A six-time All-Star, Greinke allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of 26 starts last year.

He began his career in Kansas City as a first-round pick in the 2002 amateur draft. He made his big league debut two years later, beginning a 20-year career that has included time with the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros.

Greinke was later traded to Milwaukee in December 2010 for a package of players that helped to form the backbone of back-to-back American League pennant teams and the club that won the 2015 World Series.

Greinke twice helped the Astros to the World Series, pitched for the Brewers and Dodgers in the NL Championship Series and led the Diamondbacks to the playoffs.

He is first among active pitchers with 514 starts and 3,247 innings, and he’s second to Justin Verlander with 223 wins. Greinke is third in strikeouts (2,882) and has six Gold Gloves.

Ryan Thompson, Rays go to salary arbitration $200,000 apart

MLB: JUL 15 Orioles at Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with the sides just $200,000 apart.

Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million during a hearing before John Stout, Allen Ponak and Stephen Raymond.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 47 relief appearances last year, striking out 39 and walking 11 in 42 2/3 innings. He had a salary of $701,228 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Rays right-hander Jason Adam, left-hander Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez remain scheduled for hearings.

Poche asked for $1.3 million and was offered $1.175 million in the smallest gap among 33 players who exchanged figures with their teams on Jan. 13

Tampa Bay avoided hearings with three players by agreeing to multiyear deals: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs got $31 million over four years, infielder Yandy Diaz $24 million over three years and right-hander Pete Fairbanks $12 million over three years.

Players and teams have split four decisions thus far. Pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and pitcher Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle while pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.

A decision is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.