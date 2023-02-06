Nationals avoid arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $2,325,000 as part of a deal that includes a club option for 2024.
Robles would make $3.3 million in 2024 if the option is exercised. There is no buyout.
Robles is one of only a few players left from Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team and the only position player left from the team’s starting lineup during that run.
A strong defensive centerfielder who turns 26 in May, Robles hit .224 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 128 games last season. Those are his highest totals since the World Series year.
In 1,675 plate appearances over 480 regular-season games, all with the Nationals, Robles is hitting .224 with a .306 on-base percentage.
Robles earned $1.65 million last year. He had asked for $2.6 million and had been offered $2.3 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 13.
He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with the sides just $200,000 apart.
Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million during a hearing before John Stout, Allen Ponak and Stephen Raymond.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 47 relief appearances last year, striking out 39 and walking 11 in 42 2/3 innings. He had a salary of $701,228 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Rays right-hander Jason Adam, left-hander Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez remain scheduled for hearings.
Poche asked for $1.3 million and was offered $1.175 million in the smallest gap among 33 players who exchanged figures with their teams on Jan. 13
Tampa Bay avoided hearings with three players by agreeing to multiyear deals: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs got $31 million over four years, infielder Yandy Diaz $24 million over three years and right-hander Pete Fairbanks $12 million over three years.
Players and teams have split four decisions thus far. Pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and pitcher Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle while pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.
A decision is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.