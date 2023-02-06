Kinsler back with Rangers as special assistant to GM Young

Associated PressFeb 6, 2023, 3:57 PM EST
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler returned to the team as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young, his teammate in the organization’s minor league system nearly two decades ago.

Young said that Kinsler, who was part of the franchise’s only two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011, will be heavily involved in player development and providing mentorship to both players and staff.

Kinsler, a four-time All-Star, was part of a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, a year before his retirement. Kinsler played 14 seasons in the major leagues and spent the last three years in the front office of the San Diego Padres as a special assistant in baseball operations and player development. The 40-year-old has been living in the Dallas area, as he did throughout his playing career.

Kinsler played for the U.S. in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and Israel in last summer’s Olympics, and he will manage Israel in next month’s WBC.

Young and Kinsler were teammates for several weeks at Double-A Frisco in the summer of 2004, the same year the pitcher made his big league debut. They were in big league spring training together in 2005, then Young was traded after that season.

A 17th-round draft pick by Texas in 2003, Kinsler played 1,066 games for the Rangers from 2006-13, hitting .273 with 156 homers, 539 RBIs and 172 stolen bases. He hit .311 with a .422 on-base percentage in 34 postseason games. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame last summer.

Kinsler hit .269 with 257 homers, 909 RBIs and 243 stolen bases in 1,888 career games overall with Texas, Detroit (2014-17), the Los Angeles Angels (2018), Boston (2018), and San Diego (2019). He is one of only two MLB second baseman with 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in multiple seasons, and had the only six-hit cycle in a nine-inning game since 1900 on April 15, 2009.

Ryan Thompson, Rays go to salary arbitration $200,000 apart

Associated PressFeb 6, 2023, 7:01 PM EST
MLB: JUL 15 Orioles at Rays
Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire
1 Comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with the sides just $200,000 apart.

Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million during a hearing before John Stout, Allen Ponak and Stephen Raymond.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 47 relief appearances last year, striking out 39 and walking 11 in 42 2/3 innings. He had a salary of $701,228 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Rays right-hander Jason Adam, left-hander Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez remain scheduled for hearings.

Poche asked for $1.3 million and was offered $1.175 million in the smallest gap among 33 players who exchanged figures with their teams on Jan. 13

Tampa Bay avoided hearings with three players by agreeing to multiyear deals: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs got $31 million over four years, infielder Yandy Diaz $24 million over three years and right-hander Pete Fairbanks $12 million over three years.

Players and teams have split four decisions thus far. Pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and pitcher Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle while pitcher Jesus Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.

A decision is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.