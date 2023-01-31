O’Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams

ATLANTA (AP) Right-hander Darren O'Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues.
O’Day said on his Twitter account “it’s finally time to hang ’em up.”
“The mental, physical and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” O’Day said.
O’Day, 40, featured an unconventional sidearm delivery. He was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 games, all in relief. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels and pitched seven seasons, from 2012-18, for the Baltimore Orioles.
He posted a 4.43 ERA in 30 postseason games, including the 2010 World Series with the Texas Rangers.
O’Day also pitched for the New York Mets and New York Yankees. He pitched for the Braves in 2019-20 before returning for his second stint with the team last season. He became a free agent following the season.
He set a career high with six saves for Baltimore in 2015, when he was 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA and was an AL All-Star.
NEW YORK – The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries.
The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year.
Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees had offered the second baseman $9.7 million.
A two-time All-Star, Torres made his big league debut with New York. He is a .265 hitter with 98 homers and 310 RBIs in 576 career games.
He was New York’s last remaining player in arbitration. Nine Yankees agreed just before the exchange of proposed salaries on Jan. 13: right-handers Frankie Montas ($7.5 million), Clay Holmes ($3.3 million), Domingo German ($2.6 million), Jonathan Loaisiga ($2,262,500) and Michael King ($1.3 million), left-handers Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million) and left-hander Nestor Cortes ($3.2 million), and catchers Jose Trevino ($2.36 million) and Kyle Higashioka ($1,462,500).
Twenty-nine major leaguers remain scheduled for hearings from Monday through Feb. 17.