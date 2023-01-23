Brewers’ Brian Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

MILWAUKEE – Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career.

The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson, though the deal wasn’t initially reported. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

“I’m healthy, I’m working out, I’m full go,” Anderson said. “I don’t even notice my shoulder anymore, so that’s great news. I’m excited to have an actual offseason where I’m healthy and can go in and really try to build that strength and try to put on more muscle. That way I can really drive the ball again the way that I should.”

Anderson, who turns 30 on May 19, finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and had an OPS of over .800 in 2019 and 2020 before tailing off the last two seasons while dealing with shoulder issues.

“Brian is a well-rounded player that should help us in a number of ways on both sides of the ball,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “His tools and athleticism, along with how hard he plays the game, are all characteristics we value here with the Brewers, and we are excited to have him on board.”

Anderson said the Brewers have indicated he primarily will play third base for them while also making occasional appearances in the outfield and first base. He has made only one career major-league start at first base.

The Brewers are hoping Anderson can be as productive as he was his first few years in Miami.

Anderson hit .249 with seven homers, 28 RBIs, a .337 on-base percentage and .378 slugging percentage in 67 games while trying to play through a shoulder injury in 2021.

He said he aggravated the shoulder injury during a diving attempt for a ball last season. Anderson ended up hitting .222 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 98 games while producing a .311 on-base percentage and .346 slugging percentage.

The Marlins non-tendered Anderson after the season, making him a free agent.

Anderson noted that he did end last season feeling healthy, which enabled him to spend the last few months working on his game rather than rehabbing an injury.

“I’ve had a great offseason,” Anderson said. “I’ve been able to put on some weight and add some strength, and I think I’m seeing that with some bat speed coming back. I’m looking forward going into spring training after a healthy offseason and seeing what I can do.”

Anderson’s name is already familiar to Milwaukee fans, which could lead to some confusion for fans watching Brewers games on television this season. Anderson shares a name with play-by-play man Brian Anderson, who has been part of the Brewers’ television broadcast team since 2007.

During his first Zoom session with reporters since signing with the Brewers, Anderson the player said Anderson the broadcaster already had reached out to him.

“I’ve met him like two or three times just over the course of running into each other in Milwaukee,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be fun. I know that everyone’s going to be talking about that.”

Trey Mancini planning to move around with Cubs

CHICAGO – When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter, and the corner outfield spots.

For Mancini, the playing part was the key message.

“I told him: `I don’t care where I play at all. I like playing. Wherever you want me, I’m there,”‘ Mancini said.

The addition of Mancini, who finalized a two-year contract on Friday that could be worth up to $21 million, is part of a flurry of moves for Chicago after it went 74-88 last season. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart also signed with the team in free agency.

Mancini was in the mix for Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic, but he said he has decided to stay in Cubs camp so he can spend time with his new teammates.

Hosmer finalized his deal with Chicago on Jan. 13. Hosmer bats from the left side and Mancini is a right-handed hitter, and there also is the DH role. Or Mancini could spell Ian Happ or Seiya Suzuki in the outfield.

“That’s going to be my role, is moving around,” Mancini said. “It’ll probably depend on who’s pitching on the other team.”

Mancini, who turns 31 in March, helped Houston win the 2022 World Series after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He hit .239 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs in 143 games overall.

After the trade, Mancini batted just .176 with eight homers, 22 RBIs and a .622 OPS, becoming a part-time player for Houston in October. He finished 1 for 21 with eight strikeouts in his first postseason.

But he was pressed into service in Game 5 of the World Series when Gold Glove first baseman Yuli Gurriel sprained his right knee, and Mancini – playing in the field for the first time in a month – turned in a terrific defensive play that helped the Astros hold on for a 3-2 victory.

“You know you have to stick through those tough times and even when you’re not feeling great, you’re playing for something much bigger than yourself,” Mancini said. “And that’s something I knew even before that, but especially when you’re going through it, it’s tough.

“But you have to stay the course because your number’s going to be called when you least expect it.”

Mancini is a .265 career hitter with 125 homers and a .787 OPS in 752 games. He finished third in 2017 AL Rookie of the Year balloting with Baltimore, then batted .291 with 35 homers, 97 RBIs and an .899 OPS in 2019.

He missed the 2020 season after he was diagnosed with colon cancer, and then won the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year award after hitting .255 with 21 homers in 147 games for the Orioles.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective,” Mancini said of his cancer diagnosis. “I haven’t changed a lot as a player, I’d say. I still have the same intensity. Still really want to do well and contribute and be a huge impact on the team. But it does make you realize what a real problem is and what a baseball problem is.”

While Mancini returned in 2021, he said he didn’t start feeling normal physically until early last season.

“That’s when I really felt like I was fully back to where I was precancer,” he said. “It was mostly the leg strength, to be honest, that was the last thing to come back.”