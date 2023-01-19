Report: Royals, Chapman agree on $3.75M deal for 2023

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 10:26 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.

Chapman was once among baseball’s most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.

Chapman spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, and then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, and then was kept off New York’s roster for the AL Division Series after missing a mandatory team workout and drawing the ire of manager Aaron Boone.

At his best, Chapman has been a dynamic closer, making his most recent All-Star team just two years ago. And the Royals hope that new manager Matt Quatraro, along with a rebuilt coaching staff now guiding their pitchers, will be able to help Chapman rediscover the form that helped him save at least 30 games in eight different seasons.

He is 44-35 with a 2.48 ERA and 315 saves during his career with the Yankees, Reds and Cubs.

The Royals have been desperate for help in the bullpen, where they were fourth-worst in the majors with a 4.66 ERA last season. Their biggest free-agent acquisition thus far had been Ryan Yarbrough, who can start or work in long relief.

Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 10:35 PM EST
SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract, adding another versatile veteran to their roster.

La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.

“Tommy’s makeup, instincts and experience in winning environments will benefit our team as we look to make the next step.” Mariners President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We value his versatility and strike zone management skills, as well as what I believe to be a high baseball IQ.”

Seattle will be the sixth different team for La Stella after breaking in with Atlanta in 2014. He was an All-Star selection with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, when he hit a career-best .295 with an .832 OPS, 16 homers and 44 RBIs but was limited to just 80 games after suffering a fractured tibia on a foul ball.

La Stella has primarily played second and third base and likely will be in a rotation at those positions for Seattle. He also was the designated hitter in 43 games last season for the Giants and could be a left-handed hitting option in that spot for Seattle.