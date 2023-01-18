Chris Paddack, Twins finalize 3-year, $12.5 million contract

Jan 18, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS – Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins finalized a three-year, $12,525,000 contract, an agreement that allows the pitcher to earn an additional $2.5 million in the deal’s final season.

Paddack, recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed Friday to a $2.4 million, one-year contract. The new superseding deal calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $2,525,000 in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, he could earn $500,000 each for 140 and 150 innings, and $750,000 apiece for 160 and 170. He also gets a hotel suite on road trips in 2025.

Paddack, 27, had Tommy John surgery for the second time on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego on April 7. Recovery typically takes at least a year.

Paddack is 21-21 with a 4.20 ERA in 65 starts and one relief appearance for Minnesota and the Padres, striking out 330 and walking 67 in 330 1/3 innings. He will provide rotation depth once he’s back, behind Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Tyler Mahle. Maeda is also returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

Paddack would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for second in Cy Young voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, and $25,000 for Gold Glove or All-Star election or selection.

Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal

Jan 19, 2023
SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract, adding another versatile veteran to their roster.

La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.

“Tommy’s makeup, instincts and experience in winning environments will benefit our team as we look to make the next step.” Mariners President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We value his versatility and strike zone management skills, as well as what I believe to be a high baseball IQ.”

Seattle will be the sixth different team for La Stella after breaking in with Atlanta in 2014. He was an All-Star selection with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, when he hit a career-best .295 with an .832 OPS, 16 homers and 44 RBIs but was limited to just 80 games after suffering a fractured tibia on a foul ball.

La Stella has primarily played second and third base and likely will be in a rotation at those positions for Seattle. He also was the designated hitter in 43 games last season for the Giants and could be a left-handed hitting option in that spot for Seattle.