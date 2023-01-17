Red Sox trade Connor Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named or cash.

The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Seabold spent most of last season with Triple-A Worcester, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He made six career major league appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.