Red Sox trade Connor Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 5:06 PM EST
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON — Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named or cash.

The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Seabold spent most of last season with Triple-A Worcester, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He made six career major league appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Cubs claim RHP Merryweather off waivers from Blue Jays

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 11:13 PM EST
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings.

To make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was designated for assignment. Rodriguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief appearances for Chicago last year.

Merryweather was designated for assignment by Toronto last week.

The 31-year-old Merryweather, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2014 amateur draft, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He is 0-4 with a 5.64 ERA and two saves in 47 career games.