Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings.

To make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was designated for assignment. Rodriguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief appearances for Chicago last year.

Merryweather was designated for assignment by Toronto last week.

The 31-year-old Merryweather, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2014 amateur draft, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He is 0-4 with a 5.64 ERA and two saves in 47 career games.