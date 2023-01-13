Pitcher Corey Kluber, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

The deal includes an $11 million club option for 2024, which could escalate by $2 million based on starts this year: $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 apiece for 25 and 30.

He can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for starts: also $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 each for 25 and 30.

In addition, Boston avoided salary arbitration with left-hander Josh Taylor by agreeing to a one-year contract for $1,025,000.

The 36-year-old Kluber joins his third AL East team in as many years. He went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He had a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this year.

Kluber bolsters a mix of potential starters that also includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and James Paxton. Sale and Paxton have been hampered by injuries, and Whitlock and Houck mostly worked out of the bullpen last season.

Kluber made his big league debut with Cleveland in 2011. He was one of the majors’ top starters before he was slowed by injuries.

The three-time All-Star won his first Cy Young Award in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 235 2/3 innings. He won the award again with Cleveland in 2017, finishing with an 18-4 record, a 2.25 ERA and 265 Ks in 203 2/3 innings.

Kluber left Cleveland when he was traded to Texas in December 2019. He is 113-71 with a 3.31 ERA in 256 major league appearances, including 251 starts.

Taylor spent last season on the injured list due to a back problem. The 29-year-old made 13 minor league rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland.

Eric Hinske joins Mets as assistant hitting coach

NEW YORK — Eric Hinske is joining the New York Mets as assistant hitting coach in manager Buck Showalter’s staff, Eric Chavez is switching to bench coach, and Dom Chiiti is becoming bullpen coach.

Glenn Sherlock is moving from bench coach to catching and strategy coach, and Jeremy Barnes from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach, the team said.

Hinske, a 12-year big league veteran, was hitting coach of the 2018 Los Angeles Angels, when Billy Eppler was general manager. Eppler became the Mets GM in November 2021.

Hinske was first base coach of the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and assistant hitting coach from 2015-17 and was Arizona’s assistant hitting coach from 2019-21.

Chiti worked with Showalter in Baltimore and Texas. He spent the past two seasons as the Angels’ bullpen coach.

Chavez joined the Mets as hitting coach before last season.

Showalter’s coaches include Jeremy Hefner (pitching), Jeremy Barnes (hitting), Joey Cora (infield and third base), Wayne Kirby (outfield and first base) and Danny Barnes (assistant major league coach).