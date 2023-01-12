Tigers change Comerica Park’s dimensions, encourage offense

DETROIT — The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly.

The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes.

In addition, the outfield wall has been lowered in center field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet, in right-center field from 13 feet to 7 feet and in right field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet.

The Tigers say the goal is to “reward hitter outcomes on balls hit to the deepest parts of the park” and also “maintain the high number of extra-base hits on balls in play to the gaps, resulting in action on the basepaths.” The Tigers also said they hope the lowered outfield wall will encourage “more electric defensive plays such as home run robberies.”

The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the big leagues.

Though the actual distance hasn’t changed, the left field corner will be labeled 342 feet instead of 345 after laser measurements were taken.

“This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris said. “We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play.”

Comerica Park will still have the second deepest center field wall in baseball behind Colorado’s Coors Field at 415. The league average is 402.

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family.

The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo.

McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.

Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.

The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.