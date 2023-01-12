Reports: Padres, Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $1M deal

SAN DIEGO — Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical and had not been completed.

The right-handed-hitting Cruz, who turns 43 on July 1, is expected to platoon at DH with 37-year-old lefty hitter Matt Carpenter, who signed a one-year deal with the Padres last month.

Cruz is a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner who has 459 career home runs in 18 big league seasons. He had 10 homers and 64 RBIs in 124 games with Washington last year. He didn’t play after Sept. 13 due to an eye condition that required offseason surgery. Cruz received a $3 million buyout after the Nationals declined a mutual option.

Cruz has 18 postseason homers and played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers. San Diego reached the NL Championship Series last year before losing to Philadelphia.

With the Padres, Cruz will be reunited with former teammates Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Cruz is noted for his veteran clubhouse presence, and was given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy in 2021 while with Tampa Bay.

Cruz will be general manager/player with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic this spring. Machado and Soto will also play for the Dominican Republic.

The Padres also announced that suspended shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be one of several star players to appear at FanFest on Feb. 4 at Petco Park. It will be Tatis’ first public appearance since he was suspended for 80 games on Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will be eligible to return on April 20.

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family.

The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo.

McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.

Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.

The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.