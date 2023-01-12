Mariners to induct Felix Hernandez into team Hall of Fame

Associated PressJan 12, 2023, 12:33 PM EST
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Felix Hernandez into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season.

Hernandez, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernandez pitched parts of 15 seasons with the Mariners after debuting as a 19-year-old during the 2005 campaign. He was a six-time All-Star, won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award and twice finished second in Cy Young voting.

Hernandez went 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA but he played on several terrible teams and should have ended his career with better numbers. Hernandez threw the last perfect game in baseball on Aug. 15, 2012, against Tampa Bay and for many seasons was the main draw on an underachieving franchise.

Hernandez started 418 of the 419 games he pitched for Seattle, but never got the opportunity to pitch in the postseason.

He had a rocky departure from the team after the 2019 season but seemed to reconcile any hard feelings and returned to throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston last October.

“Fans were captivated by Felix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a statement.

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

Associated PressJan 12, 2023, 1:37 PM EST
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family.

The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo.

McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.

Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.

The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.