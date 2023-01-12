Craig Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Phillies contract

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.

Kimbrel would earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 if he is a finalist. He would get $100,000 if he is World Series MVP, $50,000 each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award or winning League Championship Series MVP.

As part of the agreement announced Jan. 4, he gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Kimbrel has 394 career saves, seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.

He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.

The 34-year-old has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.

A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.