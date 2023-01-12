Craig Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Phillies contract

PHILADELPHIA — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.

Kimbrel would earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 if he is a finalist. He would get $100,000 if he is World Series MVP, $50,000 each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award or winning League Championship Series MVP.

As part of the agreement announced Jan. 4, he gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Kimbrel has 394 career saves, seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.

He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.

The 34-year-old has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.

A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family.

The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo.

McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.

Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.

The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.