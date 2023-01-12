Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family.
The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo.
McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.
Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.
The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season. They were swept by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game, wild-card series.
SEATTLE — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season.
The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.
“AJ is a terrific fit for our roster,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group, while his experiences in key roles for championship quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development.”
Pollock spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 138 games. Pollock hit .286 with a .935 OPS last season against lefties and for his career is a .285 hitter with an .868 OPS against left-handed pitchers.
Pollock was an All-Star in 2015 with Arizona and spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Chicago. Pollock batted .297 with 21 homers two seasons ago with the Dodgers. Pollock also brings plenty of postseason experience, appearing in 30 playoff games with the Dodgers between 2019-21.
While Pollock has primarily played left field in recent seasons, he could be used in right field or as a designated hitter option for the Mariners.