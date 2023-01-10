Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after five-year ban

NEW YORK – Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent.
Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives. He became general manager following the 2015 season and was suspended on Nov. 21, 2017, after MLB concluded that the team circumvented international signing rules from 2015-17.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five.
His reinstatement was first reported by The Athletic.
“We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter,” MLB said in a statement Monday.
Atlanta was stripped of 13 prospects and was unable to bargain at full strength for a top Latin American prospect until 2021. Under new GM Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves won the 2021 World Series.
SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.
The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.
Jackson had a strong season in 2021 when he helped Atlanta win the World Series. He went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games. He recorded 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2-3 innings and ranked second in the majors with 31 holds.
Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.
The deal announced on Monday will pay Jackson $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. There is a team option for $7 million for 2025 with a $2 million buyout if San Francisco declines to exercise it.
Jackson’s 2025 club option base salary can escalate by up to $3.5 million for games finished during the 2024 season.
Jackson will also make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 in 2023, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the club option is exercised.
The Giants also completed a trade with the Phillies, acquiring left-hander Erik Miller for right-hander Yunior Marte. The 24-year-old Miller was the Phillies’ fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford and was ranked as their seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com.