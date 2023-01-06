Reds release Mike Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds with $22 million remaining on his contract.
The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali.
The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games for the Reds last season.
The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a four-year, $64 million contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.
Cincinnati went 62-100 last year, losing 100 games for the first time since 1982.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal.
The team announced the signing. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
Longoria – a three-time Gold Glove winner – brings some experience to what’s expected to be a young lineup in 2023. He also adds right-handed power to a team that already has a lot of left-handed hitting. He has 331 career homers.
Longoria has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but has been productive when healthy. He hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season 89 games.
To make room for Longoria on the 40-man roster, the D-backs designated right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta for assignment.