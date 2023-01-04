Phillies add bullpen depth with former elite closer Kimbrel

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 10:26 PM EST
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen.

An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.

He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.

Perhaps a change of scenery can help the 34-year-old Kimbrel rediscover his form with the National League champions. He has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.

A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.

The Phillies also acquired right-handed pitcher Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.

The 26-year-old Uelmen pitched in 25 games with the Cubs in 2022, finishing eight of them. He posted a 4.67 ERA, including a 2.84 mark in 23 of his 25 appearances during his first major league season.

AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 11:45 PM EST
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley’s deal.

Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash earlier Wednesday.

Miley, 36, went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances with the Chicago Cubs last season. He missed the start of the season with elbow inflammation, and he also was sidelined by a strained throwing shoulder.

He was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati after he went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds during the 2021 season, including his first career no-hitter.

Miley owns a career record of 99-94 with a 4.13 ERA in 292 appearances, including 285 starts.

The Brewers acquired Wilson a week after the Pirates designated him for assignment.

Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA in 25 appearances last season, including 20 starts. He struck out 79 and walked 32 in 115 2/3 innings.

He owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games, including 43 starts. Wilson has 162 strikeouts and 79 walks in 232 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh acquired Wilson and right-hander Ricky DeVito from Atlanta in a July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Richard Rodriguez to the Braves.

The Brewers made room for Wilson on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Trevor Kelley for assignment. Kelley, 30, went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 relief appearances last season.