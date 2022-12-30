Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday.

Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.

The 35-year-old designated hitter is 18 homers away from reaching the 300-mark.

Martinez’s 12-year MLB career includes stints with Houston, Detroit and Arizona.

To make room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jake Reed was designated for assignment.