Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 5:16 PM EST
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers on Wednesday night.

The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin.

Luetge, 35, posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in each of the last two seasons with New York. The left-hander was 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA and two saves in 2022. He had 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

In 2021, Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA and one save.

The 6-foot-5 Luetge, a native of Brenham, Texas, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round in 2008. He made his major league debut with Seattle in 2012.

Luetge was 305 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances with Seattle from 2012-15. Overall, he has an 11-11 record and 3.38 ERA in the majors.

Diaz, 24, was 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022. Durbin, 22, hit .241 in a combined 105 games for the Braves’ Class A teams in Augusta and Rome last season.

Braves first baseman Lewin Diaz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 8:40 PM EST
cubs barnhart
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $6.5 million, two-year contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart on Thursday.

Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.

Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

He’s the third Gold Glove winner to sign with the Cubs this offseason.

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove last season with Atlanta, signed a $177 million, seven-year contract. The Cubs also brought in Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a $17.5 million, one-year deal.