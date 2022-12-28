Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.

Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, who was accused of planning the attack.

American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.

Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country’s most beloved ballplayers.

A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.

Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.

Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

Taylor Rogers joins twin Tyler on Giants, reaching 3-yr deal

SAN FRANCISCO – Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract.

On April 11 in San Francisco, they both pitched in the same game, with Taylor playing for San Diego at the time. It was the second time in major league history that twins pitched in the same game and the first time on opposing teams.

The Giants on Wednesday announced the deal that will pay Taylor Rogers $9 million next season and $12 million each in 2024 and 2025. San Francisco designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for the 32-year-old Rogers.

“I think the thing that I would share is that I hope that it’s Tyler’s twin from a makeup perspective as well because Tyler wants to take the ball every single day,” manager Gabe Kapler told The Associated Press. “He’s durable, he’s tough mentally, he loves the big situation, he’s accountable and he’s always looking to get better. So if Taylor does all those things, they’re not just identical in physical stature and athleticism, we just got a good one.”

Taylor Rogers, a 2021 AL All-Star for Minnesota, went 4-8 with a 4.76 ERA and 31 saves over 66 appearances in 2022 with San Diego and Milwaukee. His 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings is the best ratio over a full season of his career – 84 batters in 64 1/3 innings.

As is typical for Giants players, Rogers will make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $45,000 in 2023 and $60,000 annually the next two years.

Taylor, a lefty, and Tyler, a righty, are from Littleton, Colorado, and turned 32 on Dec. 17.