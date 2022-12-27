Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract

NEW YORK — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.
Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“Adam has a long track record of success,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. “He was a staple for us late in games last season, which shows the trust we have in him. We’re excited to have him back.”
Ottavino joins veteran right-hander David Robertson and lefty Brooks Raley in the back of a Mets bullpen anchored by Diaz.
Robertson agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, Raley was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and Diaz was re-signed to a five-year, $102 million deal. Right-hander Drew Smith also returns.
Ottavino is 38-34 with a 3.44 ERA and 33 saves in 12 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets.
In a corresponding move, right-hander William Woods was designated for assignment by New York.
The Texas Rangers are adding another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation.
Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal that comes 3 1/2 weeks after they added two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because Eovaldi’s deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.
Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA while limited to 20 starts in 2022 because of two stints on the injured list (lower back inflammation and shoulder). He was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2021, when he was an All-Star for the first time and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.
The Houston native is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA in 240 career games (221 starts) with the Red Sox, Miami, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay. He will turn 33 in February, just before the start of spring training.
DeGrom agreed to a $185 million, five-year deal with the Rangers before the winter meetings this month.
Texas also signed left-hander Andrew Heaney to a $25 million, two-year contract in free agency, acquired Jake Odorizzi in a trade with Atlanta, and retained All-Star left-hander Martin Perez with a $19.65 million qualifying offer. The Rangers signed right-hander Jon Gray to a $56 million, four-year deal last winter at the same time they added the half-billion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
The Rangers have had six consecutive losing seasons, the longest stretch for the franchise since moving to Texas in 1972. Three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy came out of a three-year retirement in October to become their new manager.