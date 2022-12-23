PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game’s top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season.
The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.
Moreno and Gurriel are both right-handed hitters, which allows the D-backs to balance their left-handed heavy lineup.
Varsho is a left-handed hitter and was part of Arizona’s group of young, talented outfielders that includes Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Stone Garrett and Pavin Smith. The D-backs are trying to compete in the loaded NL West, which includes the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
To make room on the 40-man roster for both players, the D-backs designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder Michael Conforto agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a successful physical. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery.
The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million contract.
San Francisco went 81-81 this year and missed the playoffs after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.
The Giants should have a talented, experienced outfield in 2023. Mitch Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, and versatile Mike Yastrzemski returns.
Conforto had surgery performed in April by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 29-year-old Conforto spent his first 6 1/2 major league seasons with the New York Mets before becoming a free agent after the 2021 season. He turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets in November last year.
Agent Scott Boras said Conforto got hurt while training in January 2022 during Major League Baseball’s labor lockout, which ended in March.