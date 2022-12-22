White Sox acquire Gregory Santos from Giants

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure.
Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances – two starts – between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 97 appearances, including 44 starts, in six minor league seasons with the San Francisco and Boston organizations.
The 28-year-old McClure has a 4.03 ERA over 108 games and 59 starts in five minor league seasons with the White Sox.
SAN DIEGO – Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday.
Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024.
He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30.
He gets a hotel suite on road trips.
A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.
San Diego finished second in the NL West at 89-73 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.