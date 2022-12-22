Report: Cubs, Tucker Barnhart agree to contract

Associated PressDec 22, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again by agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. There was no immediate word on the length of the contract or the money.

Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.

Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

The addition of Barnhart comes one day after the Cubs finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove this year. The team also added Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a $17.5 million, one-year contract.

Barnhart was selected by Cincinnati in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He made his big league debut when he appeared in 21 games with the Reds in 2014.

He was traded to Detroit in November 2021 and batted .221 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 94 games with the Tigers. He is a .245 career hitter with 52 homers and 277 RBIs in 838 games.

Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize two-year, $15 million contract

Associated PressDec 22, 2022, 8:15 PM EST
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SAN DIEGO – Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday.

Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024.

He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.

San Diego finished second in the NL West at 89-73 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.