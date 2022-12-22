Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN DIEGO – Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday.

Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024.

He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.

San Diego finished second in the NL West at 89-73 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.