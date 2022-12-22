Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

NEW YORK – Carlos Rodon had a fresh shave and a new haircut. He was putting on the pinstripes for the first time.

“You’ll get used to it. There’ll be days when you push the envelope a little bit, and I got to walk up to you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the All-Star left-hander.

Rodon appeared without beard at a Yankee Stadium news conference, a day after his $162 million, six-year contract was announced, complying with the team grooming rules. He knows the team and its fans expect postseason success.

“As we know, it’s the Yankee way,” Rodon said after putting on a No. 55 jersey.

Rodon gets a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of approval by MLB, a $22 million salary next year and $27 million in each remaining season.

He joins a rotation headed by Gerrit Cole and projected to include Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

“We are so convinced that you are going to succeed here,” Yankees President Randy Levine told Rodon.

Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with San Francisco, setting career highs for wins, starts (31), innings (178) and strikeouts (237). The 30-year-old left-hander earned his second straight All-Star selection.

Rodon was let got by the White Sox after an injury-riddled 2020 season. He re-signed with his first big league team for a $3 million, one-year deal, and then started to show the form that made the lefty the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.

Working with White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, Rodon went 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA in 24 starts in 2021. He pitched a no-hitter against Cleveland that April for his first career shutout and second complete game.

Rodon agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with San Francisco in March. But he opted out after one season, giving up a $22.5 million salary for next year and becoming a free agent.

Rodon looked like a potential star when he went 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA over the last eight starts of his rookie season with Chicago in 2015. But injuries kept getting in his way.

He was limited to 12 starts in 2017 because of left biceps bursitis and left shoulder inflammation, and then had arthroscopic shoulder surgery that September.

He began the 2018 season on the injured list while he recovered from the shoulder operation and then returned that June. But he had Tommy John surgery on May 15, 2019, cutting short another season.

Rodon is 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA in 152 major league appearances over eight seasons. He has 947 strikeouts in 847 1/3 innings.

Orioles get McCann, cash from Mets for player to be named

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and cash from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named.

McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman, but the 32-year-old McCann could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season.

McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020. He became expendable when the Mets agreed recently to a $15 million, two-year deal with free-agent catcher Omar Narvaez that is pending a physical.

New York also has defensive standout Tomas Nido and touted prospect Francisco Alvarez behind the plate, and like McCann they both bat right-handed. Narvaez provides a left-handed stick.

McCann struggled at the plate with the Mets, hitting .220 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .610 OPS in 182 games over two seasons with the team. By the time New York entered the playoffs last season, he had lost his starting job to Nido.