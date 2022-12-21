Tanner Rainey, Erasmo Ramírez agree to deals with Nationals

WASHINGTON — Right-handers Tanner Rainey and Erasmo Ramirez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals.

Rainey gets a $1.5 million salary under the deal announced Tuesday. Ramirez receives a $1 million salary with the chance to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 25, 35, 45 and 55. He also would earn a $50,000 bonus if he becomes an All-Star.

Rainey, 29, had been eligible for salary arbitration. He was 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA last season, striking out 36 and walking 13 in 30 innings. He made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2018 and has spent the past four seasons with the Nationals.

Ramirez, 32, was a free agent after going 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts and 58 relief appearances for Washington this year. An 11-year big league veteran, he is 37-42 with a 4.21 ERA for Seattle (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Boston (2019), the New York Mets (2020), Detroit (2021) and Washington.