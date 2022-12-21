Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to $5M deal

BALTIMORE — Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a one-year, $5 million contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024.

Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020 season. He pitched for the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022.

He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year.

For his career, the 32-year-old Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA in 419 appearances. The bullpen was a surprising strength for the Orioles last season as they went 83-79 for a 31-game improvement over 2021.

The Orioles designated infielder Lewin Diaz for assignment.

Givens has a $3 million salary next year, and the mutual option is for $6 million. There is a $2 million buyout if the team declines and a $1 million buyout if the player declines.

The buyout if Givens declines could increase by $500,000 for games pitched next year: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Givens can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. He also can get $100,000 in bonuses for games finished: $25,000 apiece for 20, 25, 30 and 35. Givens would get $25,000 for All-Star election or selection.

Tanner Rainey, Erasmo Ramírez agree to deals with Nationals

WASHINGTON — Right-handers Tanner Rainey and Erasmo Ramirez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals.

Rainey gets a $1.5 million salary under the deal announced Tuesday. Ramirez receives a $1 million salary with the chance to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 25, 35, 45 and 55. He also would earn a $50,000 bonus if he becomes an All-Star.

Rainey, 29, had been eligible for salary arbitration. He was 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA last season, striking out 36 and walking 13 in 30 innings. He made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2018 and has spent the past four seasons with the Nationals.

Ramirez, 32, was a free agent after going 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts and 58 relief appearances for Washington this year. An 11-year big league veteran, he is 37-42 with a 4.21 ERA for Seattle (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Boston (2019), the New York Mets (2020), Detroit (2021) and Washington.