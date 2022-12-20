Matt Carpenter agrees to 2-year, $12M contract with Padres

SAN DIEGO — Matt Carpenter agreed Tuesday to a two-year, $12 million contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury.

The agreement for the infielder/outfielder could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances in each year.

Carpenter, 37, was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas’ Triple-A team in Frisco. He signed with the Yankees on May 26 and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games and 154 plate appearances before breaking his left foot when he fouled off a pitch at Seattle on Aug. 8. Carpenter returned for the playoffs but went 1 for 12.

An outfielder, third baseman and first baseman, Carpenter has a .263 average and .678 OPS in 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-21) and Yankees (2022).

Carpenter gets a $3 million signing bonus payable in three installments and a $3.5 million salary this year. The deal includes a $5.5 million player option for 2024.

He can earn $3 million in performance bonuses in each year for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 300 and each additional 50 through 550. His 2024 option price would escalate by the amount of any performance bonuses earned in 2023.

His 2022 deal with the Yankees had a $2 million salary over a full season.

Report: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post.

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”

Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told The Post. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”

Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million — more than double the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers. The estimates would change if Correa’s deal contains deferred money or if New York trades players.

Correa would cost the Mets $49.88 million next year in salary and tax, if there is no deferred money in the deal.

The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year deal, subject to a successful physical, one of the people said. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.

One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

The media availability had been scheduled for 11 a.m. PST at Oracle Park, but it was called off about three hours before it was to take place. The Giants did not provide an explanation as to why.

New York was in talks with Correa and still pursuing him just before he agreed to sign with the Giants, The Post reported.

“We kind of picked up where we were before and it just worked out,” Cohen told the newspaper.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association instituted a new fourth luxury tax threshold last winter, dubbed the “Cohen Tax” because it was aimed at Cohen. The added threshold starts at $293 million in 2023, and the Mets will pay at a 90% rate because they will owe tax for the second straight year.

New York won 101 regular-season games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and lost to San Diego in the wild-card playoff round.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa’s resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again.

The 28-year-old Correa terminated his deal and went back on the free-agent market.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.

He was selected by Houston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he played a key role in the Astros’ rise from the bottom of the AL West to the franchise’s first World Series title in 2017.

The Astros’ championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been booed lustily in some cities since the scandal surfaced.

AP Baseball Writers Janie McCauley and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.