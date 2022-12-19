Right-hander Trevor May, A’s finalize 1-year, $7M contract

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 12:46 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. – Right-hander Trevor May and the Oakland Athletics have finalized a one-year, $7 million contract.

May gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable next November, and a $6 million salary next season. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of the agreement announced Friday: $125,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished.

If he is traded, he would get a one-time $100,000 assignment bonus from the receiving team.

May 33, was 2-0 with one save and a 5.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances with the New York Mets last season.. He was sidelined between May 2 and Aug, 3 by an inflamed right triceps.

May pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in the wild card series against San Diego.

He is 32-24 with a 435 ERA in 26 starts and 283 relief appearances over eight seasons with Minnesota (2014-16, 2018-20) and the Mets (2021-22). May missed 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

He can earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $50,000 for a Gold Glove. He would get $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for second in the voting and $50,000 for third.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster, Oakland designated outfielder Cody Thomas for assignment.

NL champion Phillies sign GM Fuld through 2025 season

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 5:53 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season.

The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.

The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.

“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” Fuld said. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”

The Phillies have spent the offseason trying to keep the core of their front office for at least a few more seasons. Team President Dave Dombrowski previously had his contract extended through the 2027 season.