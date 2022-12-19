Pirates acquire OF Joe from Rockies for prospect Garcia

Associated Press
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.

The 30-year-old Joe hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games with the Rockies. Joe split time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter for Colorado last season.

Joe joins an outfield group that includes All-Star centerfielder Bryan Reynolds, who has asked for a trade, Jack Suwinski, Tucupita Maracano and Miguel Andujar.

The move reunites Joe with Pittsburgh. The Pirates selected Joe in the 2014 draft before sending him to Atlanta in 2017 for utility player Sean Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old Garcia was a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2020 draft. The right-hander went 4-4 with 3.66 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) at Class A Greensboro in 2022.

To make room for Joe on the roster, the Pirates designated relief pitcher Nick Mears for assignment.

NL champion Phillies sign GM Fuld through 2025 season

Associated Press
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season.

The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.

The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.

“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” Fuld said. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”

The Phillies have spent the offseason trying to keep the core of their front office for at least a few more seasons. Team President Dave Dombrowski previously had his contract extended through the 2027 season.