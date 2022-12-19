Phillies at Texas in first Sunday night ESPN game of 2023

BRISTOL, Conn. – National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30.
ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the first month of the season on Monday, also picking San Diego at Atlanta on April 9, Texas at Houston on April 16 and the New York Mets at San Francisco on April 23.
The network also selected Philadelphia at Atlanta on May 28, the New York Yankees at the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4 and at Boston on June 18.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season.
The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.
The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.
“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” Fuld said. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”
The Phillies have spent the offseason trying to keep the core of their front office for at least a few more seasons. Team President Dave Dombrowski previously had his contract extended through the 2027 season.