Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 9:54 PM EST
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction.

The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.

Bidding on the ball opened on Nov. 29 and ended Saturday. The minimum opening bid was set at $1 million.

The home run ball was consigned to Goldin in November by Cory Youmans. He was sitting in the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4 when Judge led off the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers and connected. Youmans snared the drive on the fly with his glove.

“That’s the magic of sports – this ball didn’t only change Aaron’s life, it changed the life of the fan who was in the stadium that night, too,” Goldin said in a statement. “We’re so proud to have been trusted by Cory to present this piece of history for public auction.”

Youmans identified the buyer only by his first name.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of (hash)62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said in a statement. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history.”

Roger Maris, a former Yankee, set the old record of 61 in 1961.

The highest price paid at auction for a baseball is $3 million. It was for one hit by Mark McGwire on Sept. 27, 1998, to reach 70 for the season. Comic book creator and artist Todd McFarlane bought the ball.

After completing one of the greatest seasons and winning the AL MVP, Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

Judge said in a conference call before the auction that he was not going to bid on the ball.

“He caught the ball, he’s the one that made the play out there in left field, so it’s his right to do what he wants with it,” Judge said of Youmans. “Hopefully he’s making the right decision for him and his family.”

Mets, Kodai Senga finalize 5-year, $75 million contract

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 9:45 PM EST
NEW YORK – The active New York Mets and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga finalized a five-year, $75 million contract.

The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

Seeking their first World Series title since 1986, the Mets have committed $476.7 million to seven free agents this offseason, adding starting pitchers Senga, Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana, retaining center fielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz, signing reliever David Robertson and reaching an agreement with catcher Omar Narvaez that is pending a physical.

Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox.

“Kodai has been on our radar for a number of years,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a release.

“Kodai has had exceptional success in his career, including helping lead his team to four consecutive Japan Series titles. We’re thrilled to add someone with his ability to our rotation.”

Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last season. He tossed three scoreless innings in two outings for Japan against the U.S. in the Olympics last year, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.

“Kodai has a championship pedigree and has excelled on the brightest of stages,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a release. “We are very excited to welcome Kodai to our Mets family in Queens.”

Senga, Verlander and Quintana replace the three 2022 Mets starters who became free agents this offseason: Jacob deGrom left for Texas, Taijuan Walker went to Philadelphia and Chris Bassitt signed with Toronto.

The rotation also includes veteran Carlos Carrasco. New York picked up his $14 million option for next season after the 35-year-old right-hander went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill, both 27, provide depth.