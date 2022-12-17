Report: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 4:52 PM EST
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

Swanson was part of a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. He was the last one of the four to decide on a team.

Swanson was selected by Arizona with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, but he was traded to Atlanta in a multiplayer deal that December.

With the Braves, Swanson became part of a young core that led the franchise back to the top of the NL East. He batted .248 with 27 homers and 88 RBIs in 2021, helping Atlanta to its first World Series championship since 1995.

The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big-league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games. The shortstop made the NL All-Star team for the first time and also won his first Gold Glove.

While Atlanta managed to sign a couple of its young stars to team-friendly, long-term deals, it was unable to do the same with Swanson. After the team was eliminated by Philadelphia in the NL Division Series, the Braves gave Swanson a $19.65 million qualifying offer. But the Kennesaw, Georgia, native declined the proposal.

Swanson, who played college ball at Vanderbilt, made his big league debut with Atlanta in 2016. He is a .255 hitter with 102 homers and 411 RBIs in 827 career games.

Mets, RHP Senga finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 9:45 PM EST
NEW YORK – The active New York Mets and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga finalized a $75 million, five-year contract on Saturday.

The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

Seeking their first World Series title since 1986, the Mets have committed $476.7 million to seven free agents this offseason, adding starting pitchers Senga, Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana, retaining center fielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz, signing reliever David Robertson and reaching an agreement with catcher Omar Narvaez that is pending a physical.

Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox.

“Kodai has been on our radar for a number of years,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a release.

“Kodai has had exceptional success in his career, including helping lead his team to four consecutive Japan Series titles. We’re thrilled to add someone with his ability to our rotation.”

Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last season. He tossed three scoreless innings in two outings for Japan against the U.S. in the Olympics last year, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.

“Kodai has a championship pedigree and has excelled on the brightest of stages,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a release. “We are very excited to welcome Kodai to our Mets family in Queens.”

Senga, Verlander and Quintana replace the three 2022 Mets starters who became free agents this offseason: Jacob deGrom left for Texas, Taijuan Walker went to Philadelphia and Chris Bassitt signed with Toronto.

The rotation also includes veteran Carlos Carrasco. New York picked up his $14 million option for next season after the 35-year-old right-hander went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill, both 27, provide depth.