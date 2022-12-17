Mets, RHP Senga finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 9:45 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK – The active New York Mets and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga finalized a $75 million, five-year contract on Saturday.

The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

Seeking their first World Series title since 1986, the Mets have committed $476.7 million to seven free agents this offseason, adding starting pitchers Senga, Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana, retaining center fielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz, signing reliever David Robertson and reaching an agreement with catcher Omar Narvaez that is pending a physical.

Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox.

“Kodai has been on our radar for a number of years,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a release.

“Kodai has had exceptional success in his career, including helping lead his team to four consecutive Japan Series titles. We’re thrilled to add someone with his ability to our rotation.”

Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last season. He tossed three scoreless innings in two outings for Japan against the U.S. in the Olympics last year, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.

“Kodai has a championship pedigree and has excelled on the brightest of stages,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a release. “We are very excited to welcome Kodai to our Mets family in Queens.”

Senga, Verlander and Quintana replace the three 2022 Mets starters who became free agents this offseason: Jacob deGrom left for Texas, Taijuan Walker went to Philadelphia and Chris Bassitt signed with Toronto.

The rotation also includes veteran Carlos Carrasco. New York picked up his $14 million option for next season after the 35-year-old right-hander went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill, both 27, provide depth.

AP source: Dodgers, DH Martinez agree to 1-year contract

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 9:38 PM EST
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
4 Comments

The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs last season with Boston.

The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.

Martinez was selected by Houston in the 20th round of the 2009 amateur draft. The five-time All-Star made his big league debut with the Astros in 2011.

Martinez is a .288 hitter with 282 homers and 899 RBIs in 1,409 career games with four teams.

He had his best year with Boston in 2018, batting .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBIs. He also hit .300 with three homers and 14 RBIs in the postseason that year as the Red Sox won the World Series, beating the Dodgers for the title.

Los Angeles went 111-51 this year and won the NL West for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. But the Dodgers were upset by the Padres in the NL Division Series.

ESPN was the first to report Martinez’s contract.