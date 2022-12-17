Giants and Sean Manaea complete 2-year, $25 million deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants finalized a two-year, $25 million contract.

The left-hander gets a $5 million signing bonus, half each on March 15 in both 2023 and ’24, and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $12.5 million in 2024. He can opt out of the deal after the 2023 season and become a free agent again next fall.

Manaea adds another experienced arm to a rotation that includes Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon is leaving in free agency after agreeing with the New York Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract that is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Manaea spent his first six major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances for San Diego this year, making 28 starts and throwing 158 innings in his lone campaign with the Padres under former A’s manager Bob Melvin.

San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.

Manaea will make an annual donation of $62,500 to the Giants Community Fund in both 2023 and 2024, the team announced.

AP source: Dodgers, DH Martinez agree to 1-year contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs last season with Boston.

The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.

Martinez was selected by Houston in the 20th round of the 2009 amateur draft. The five-time All-Star made his big league debut with the Astros in 2011.

Martinez is a .288 hitter with 282 homers and 899 RBIs in 1,409 career games with four teams.

He had his best year with Boston in 2018, batting .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBIs. He also hit .300 with three homers and 14 RBIs in the postseason that year as the Red Sox won the World Series, beating the Dodgers for the title.

Los Angeles went 111-51 this year and won the NL West for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. But the Dodgers were upset by the Padres in the NL Division Series.

ESPN was the first to report Martinez’s contract.