Joey Gallo, Twins reportedly agree to one-year, $11M contract

Associated PressDec 16, 2022, 7:03 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS – Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.

He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.

Earlier Friday, the Twins finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vazquez.

Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer, get RHP Wyatt Mills from KC

Associated PressDec 16, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace.

Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs last season, when he was traded to the Red Sox from San Diego. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 homers and 879 RBIs.

Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City.

Wallace, 24, had a 3.81 ERA in 47 appearances for Double-A Portland.

Also on Friday, the Red Sox traded utilityman Hoy Park to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash. Park, 26, hit .216 with two home runs for the Pirates last season. They traded him to Boston last month for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.