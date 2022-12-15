Orioles agree to $8 million, 1-year deal with Adam Frazier

BALTIMORE — Second baseman Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Thursday to an $8 million, one-year contract.

Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021.

He played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base. He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.

The Orioles have had a pretty quiet offseason, but they did add right-hander Kyle Gibson and now Frazier. The 31-year-old Frazier has played seven years in the majors. He played his whole career with the Pirates until he was traded to the Padres in July 2021. Then he was dealt to the Mariners before last season.

Frazier gives the Orioles yet another versatile player in the infield. Ramon Urias played every infield position except first base last season, and so did top prospect Gunnar Henderson after he was called up.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodon to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a six-year, $162 million contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

New York took care of its most pressing question when it persuaded AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract – baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The Yankees also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a $40 million, two-year deal.

But the contract for Rodon is an addition for the reigning AL East champions.

Rodon went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants, setting career highs for wins, starts (31), innings (178) and strikeouts (237). He also earned his second straight All-Star selection.

Just two years ago, Rodon was non-tendered by the White Sox after another injury-riddled season. But he re-signed with his first big league team for a $3 million, one-year deal, and then started to show the form that made the lefty the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.

Working with White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, Rodon went 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA in 24 starts in 2021. He threw a no-hitter against Cleveland that April that was his first career shutout and second complete game.

Rodon, a Florida native who turned 30 on Saturday, agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with San Francisco in March. But he opted out after one season, giving up a $22.5 million salary for next year and becoming a free agent.

Rodon looked like a potential star when he went 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA over the last eight starts of his rookie season with Chicago in 2015. But injuries kept getting in his way.

He was limited to 12 starts in 2017 because of left biceps bursitis and left shoulder inflammation, and then had arthroscopic shoulder surgery that September.

He began the 2018 season on the injured list while he recovered from the shoulder operation and then returned that June. But he had Tommy John surgery on May 15, 2019, cutting short another season.

Rodon is 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA in 152 major league appearances over eight seasons. He has 947 strikeouts in 847 1/3 innings.