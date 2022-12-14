Report: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.