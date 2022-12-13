Pirates sign Vince Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence.

The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11 games with Chicago.

The eight-year veteran has a career 34-47 record with a 4.93 ERA in 183 appearances, 136 of them starts, with Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and Chicago. Velasquez joins a rotation that includes Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and potentially Johan Oviedo or Luis Ortiz, among others.

Though Velasquez worked in a flex role for Chicago, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Velasquez has a “starter’s repertoire.”

This is the second straight offseason Pittsburgh has signed a pitcher with a starter’s pedigree who had transitioned to the bullpen. The Pirates brought in Jose Quintana on a one-year and he responded by mentoring a young staff and pitching well before being traded to St. Louis at the deadline.

Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.

Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.