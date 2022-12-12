MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vazquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.
Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.
Vazquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.
The 32-year-old Vazquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.
Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sanchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.
Vazquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.
SAN FRANCISCO – Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.
Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March 15 in both 2023 and ’24, and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $12.5 million in 2024. He has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall.
He brings a key left-handed arm to the rotation joining Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. The Giants could lose lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
The 30-year-old Manaea, who spent his first six major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics, went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone campaign with the San Diego Padres and former A’s manager Bob Melvin this year.
San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants last Tuesday at the winter meetings and outfielder Joc Pederson accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants last month.