Report: Sean Manaea, Giants reach 2-year, $25M contract

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:38 PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO – Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea reached agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.

Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March 15 in both 2023 and ’24, and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $12.5 million in 2024. He has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall.

He brings a key left-handed arm to the rotation joining Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. The Giants could lose lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.

The 30-year-old Manaea, who spent his first six major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics, went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone campaign with the San Diego Padres and former A’s manager Bob Melvin this year.

San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants last Tuesday at the winter meetings and outfielder Joc Pederson accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants last month.

Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 4:13 PM EST
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.

Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.