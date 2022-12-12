Report: Blue Jays, RHP Bassitt, agree to 3-year contract

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Chris Bassitt.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.

Toronto is coming off its second playoff appearance in three years, but it hasn’t won a postseason series since it advanced to the 2016 AL Championship Series. It was swept in the wild-card round in 2020 and again this year.

Bassitt joins a rotation fronted by Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. The Blue Jays also have Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi, and Hyun Jin Ryu could return at some point in 2023 after he missed the last part of the season because of an elbow injury.

The 33-year-old Bassitt became a free agent when he declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets, following rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts after the Mets acquired the right-hander in a trade with Oakland at the end of the lockout. He set career highs for wins, starts, innings (181 2/3) and strikeouts (167).

Bassitt was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 16th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of the University of Akron. He made his big league debut in 2014, then was traded from Chicago to Oakland that December.

Bassitt really started to come into his own during his final three years with the Athletics, going 27-11 with a 3.26 ERA in 66 games, 63 starts.

The Toledo, Ohio, native is 46-34 with a 3.45 ERA in 136 career games over eight seasons. He earned his only All-Star selection in 2021.

Report: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:40 PM EST
Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals
Getty Images
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vazquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vazquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vazquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sanchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.

Vazquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.