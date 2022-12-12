Guardians add pop, sign slugger Josh Bell to 2-year contract

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:30 PM EST
CLEVELAND – The Guardians added some major pop to their pesky lineup.

Cleveland officially signed slugger Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract on Monday after agreeing to the deal last week during the winter meetings in San Diego.

The AL Central champions were in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers (second fewest in the league) last season and believe they’ve added one with the switch-hitting Bell.

The 30-year-old hit 37 homers in 2019 for Pittsburgh and has 130 over seven season in the majors.

He’ll likely platoon at first base with Josh Naylor and be used as a designated hitter. This will be Bell’s first time in the AL after playing with the Pirates, San Diego and Washington.

Embracing a patience-over-power approach at the plate, the Guardians were one of baseball’s biggest surprises last season. They pulled away in September to finish 92-70 and win their division by 11 games.

Cleveland beat Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing to the New York Yankees in the Division Series, when the Guardians were outhomered 9-3.

Bell split last season between the Nationals and Padres, posting career-highs in hits (147) and walks (81). For the season, he batted .266 17 homers and 71 RBIs in 156 games.

Report: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:40 PM EST
Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vazquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vazquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vazquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sanchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.

Vazquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.